Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00017101 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $80.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00247826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.73146638 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 792 active market(s) with $96,294,627.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

