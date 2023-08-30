United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 62,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

