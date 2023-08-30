United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.7 %

United Fire Group stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $267.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Fire Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UFCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.