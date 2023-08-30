United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 150,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

