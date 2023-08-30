Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.47

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
