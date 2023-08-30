Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 2,234 call options.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,835. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

