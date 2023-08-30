USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.05 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.05 million and $338,214.17 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00787857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00119580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.93904932 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $338,235.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

