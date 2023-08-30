Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Lori Ann Flees Buys 8,879 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) SVP Lori Ann Flees bought 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VVV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $38,511,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $42,896,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.