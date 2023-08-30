Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7,565.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

