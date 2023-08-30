Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 119,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 55,253 shares.The stock last traded at $87.92 and had previously closed at $87.27.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 259,548 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 228,097 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

