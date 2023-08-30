Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock remained flat at $56.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,792. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

