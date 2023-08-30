Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Position Cut by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 27,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $70.01.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.