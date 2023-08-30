Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 6.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.08. 122,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,394.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.