Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

