Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 6.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Verisk Analytics worth $96,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.27. 314,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.24. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $241.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

