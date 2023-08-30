Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.25

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 765456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,352,318 shares of company stock valued at $819,626,452 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.