Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aug 30th, 2023

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

VITFF stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

