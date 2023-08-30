Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
