Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Victoria Gold Company Profile

VITFF stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

