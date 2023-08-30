Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.45. 898,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,936,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. III Capital Management increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

