Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.05

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1318222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.