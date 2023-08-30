Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.80. Vitru shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 11,517 shares.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Vitru by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

