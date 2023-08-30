VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,318.15 or 1.00029917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002398 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

