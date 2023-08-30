W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.76 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $35.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.29 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

GWW stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.25. 27,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $742.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.25. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.