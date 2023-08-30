Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Waste Management worth $316,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

