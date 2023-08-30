Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,279 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $93,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $158.78. 253,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.