Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Raised by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

