Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 4.4% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.18. 846,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,563,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.