Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 4.4% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.18. 846,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,563,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

