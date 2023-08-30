WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $40.39 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $40.39 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

