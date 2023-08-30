Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 2,883,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,565,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.