Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

BBY traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 1,193,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

