Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 448,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.