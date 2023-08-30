Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

CMI traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $231.29. 220,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

