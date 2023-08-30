Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.63 Billion Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.96% of American Express worth $3,629,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.36. 1,669,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,481. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.