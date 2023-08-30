Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.02 Billion Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,738 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,022,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,146,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,810 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.78. 1,753,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,123. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

