Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.93 Billion Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.88% of Pfizer worth $8,932,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 17.6% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 10.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

