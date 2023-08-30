Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,951,550 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,654,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951,550 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,654,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. 1,963,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

