Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 325,001 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,001 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.57% of Elevance Health worth $3,888,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

