Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,613. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

