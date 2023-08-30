Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 67475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$276.00 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0294279 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

