Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stake Reduced by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 13.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $79,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,623. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.