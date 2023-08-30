WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,064.06

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $3,064.06 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00247354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.