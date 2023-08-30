William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 883,930 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,930 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $287,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 174,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,490. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.