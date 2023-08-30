William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $134,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $33.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,936.67. 120,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,991.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,879.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

