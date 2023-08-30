William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,631 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $149,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE MLM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $445.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.59 and a 200-day moving average of $399.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
