William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,631 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $149,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MLM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $445.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.59 and a 200-day moving average of $399.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.