William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 178,874 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $153,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Shares of PODD traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.35. 2,076,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,702. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $178.55 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

