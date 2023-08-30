William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $131,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 252,843 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,577,000 after acquiring an additional 582,470 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 337,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

