William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Intuit worth $175,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.08. The company had a trading volume of 680,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,827. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

