William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428,917 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,041,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. 3,583,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,598,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $491.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

