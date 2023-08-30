William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $140.10 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $140,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 1,905,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

