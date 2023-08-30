William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $206.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159,258 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $206,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $376.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,227. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

