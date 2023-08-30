William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $235.93 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,040 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony comprises approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $235,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $19,830,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.14. 30,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.33. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $149.76 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

